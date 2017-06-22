London fire: Tests show ‘combustible’ cladding

LONDON (AP) – British Prime Minister Theresa May says initial tests on other high-rise buildings after the London fire tragedy have shown that the cladding on some of them is combustible.British Prime Minister Theresa May says initial tests on other high-rise buildings after the London fire tragedy have shown that the cladding on some of them is combustible. May told the House of Commons on Thursday that tests are being conducted on cladding in similar buildings following the Grenfell Tower fire on June 14 that killed at least 79 people. The aluminum composite material is being studied to see if it contributed to the blaze, which spread in less than an hour to 24 stories. May says tests have determined that some of those tiles were “combustible.” The British leader has apologized for mistakes made in dealing with the aftermath of Grenfell Tower tragedy.

