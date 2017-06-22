KPD: Man indicted in 2016 Orebank Road crash

KINGSPORT, TN (WJHL) – Kingsport Police Department officers arrested and indicted a man following an investigation into a 2016 Orebank Road crash where a pedestrian was seriously injured.

According to a KPD news release, in September 2016 Kingsport Central Dispatch was notified of a crash involving a pedestrian in the 5000 block of Orebank Road.

Officers responded to the scene and due to the serious injuries the Kingsport Traffic Unit was called to the scene.

Following the traffic unit’s investigation, it was determined that Shari K. Rajoo and several of her family members were walking on a sidewalk that runs parallel to Orebank Road. Rajoo was reportedly walking behind the rest of the group.

A 1995 Ford Ranger, driven by James Richard Smith, was traveling westbound on Orebank Road and going around a curve, when he failed to keep the truck in his lane.

According to the release, the truck then crossed the center line and went into the oncoming lane, where it then ran off the left side of the road.

Smith swerved the truck back onto the road, but overcorrected and the truck began to spin.

The truck then reportedly ran off the left side of the road, crossed the sidewalk and hit Rajoo.

Smith’s truck then crashed through a wooden fence and landed in a nearby field.

Rajoo and Smith both received serious injuries in the crash and were both taken to Holston Valley Medical Center by Sullivan County EMS for treatment.

According to the release, a blood sample was taken from Smith at the scene and was sent to the TBI Crime Lab for analysis.

The results of the test were received in December 2016 and indicated that Smith had Diazepam, or valium, in his system.

Police said Smith did not have a prescription for the drug and indicated that he had purchased the drug from a friend.

On June 13, a Sullivan County Grand Jury returned an indictment charging Smith with felony reckless aggravated assault, felony vehicular assault, felony reckless endangerment and driving under the influence.

Smith was arrested Thursday and was taken to the Kingsport City Jail, where he remains on $10,000 bond pending his arraignment.