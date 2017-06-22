Kingsport couple added to TBI’s ‘Top 10 Most Wanted’ list; $1,000 reward offered

KINGSPORT, TN (WJHL) – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is offering a reward and elevating the search for a Kingsport couple accused of multiple charges including attempted second-degree murder and aggravated kidnapping.

The TBI says Jarret Cole Heitmann and Makayla Danielle Stilwell have been added to the state’s Top Ten Most Wanted List.

Both are wanted by the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office and the TBI for their roles in a robbery and shooting that happened on Tuesday in Kingsport.

Heitmann is described as 24 years old and standing 6’1″ and weighing 165 pounds. It is said that he has brown hair and blue eyes.

Stilwell is described as 22 years old and standing 5’8″ and weighing 135 pounds. It is said that she has brown hair and blue eyes.

TBI says the couple should be considered armed and dangerous.

If you have any information call 1-800-TBI-Find. The TBI says a $1,000 reward is being offered for information leading to their arrests.

Previous stories: