Judge lowers bond for two men accused of sling shot vandalisms; case bound over to grand jury

JONESBOROUGH, TN (WJHL) – Two men charged with damaging dozens of homes, businesses and cars with a sling shot and ball bearings appeared in court Thursday afternoon.

Police say Joseph Dechristina and Dakotah Shell vandalized places in Johnson City, Washington County, and Knoxville.

Dechristina and Shell were arraigned on an additional charge for vandalism to the Carnegie Hotel.

Shell now has 53 total charges against him in Washington County.

Dechristina has 55 charges.

Both waived their preliminary hearing so their cases have been bound over to the grand jury.

Thursday in court, Judge Robert Lincoln lowered Shell and Dechristina’s bond to $30,000 each.

Attorneys said they had spoken with district attorney Tony Clark about this and they agreed to lower bond because Knoxville police have warrants as well.

Both are scheduled to appear in criminal court on September 29 at 9 a.m.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.