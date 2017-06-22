JCPD: Man runs from traffic stop, gets hit by car on N. Roan Street

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – Johnson City Police Department officials said a man evading police was hit by a vehicle in the area of North Roan Street and Old Stage Road Thursday afternoon.

According to a JCPD news release, officers were investigating a vehicle for suspicion of driving under the influence when the back seat passenger ran from the car and tried to evade officers on foot.

The passenger — identified as Michael Neil McCann, of Blountville — was running east across North Roan Street when he was hit by a Kia Soul that was traveling south on North Roan Street.

McCann was seriously injured and was taken to Johnson City Medical Center for treatment.

Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating the incident, as well as another investigation being conducted by JCPD’s Traffic Crash Reconstruction Team.

