Friendship Enterprises buys Old Bristol Auto Auction to build new $4M dealership

BRISTOL, TN (WJHL) – Friendship Automotive Enterprises announced Thursday that they have purchased the Old Bristol Auto Auction on West State Street to build a $4 million state-of-the-art dealership.

According to a news release, the auto auction has sat vacant for almost 10 years.

“We are very excited about the opportunity to give life to a great piece of property that has been abandoned,” Mitch Walters, president and founder of Friendship Enterprises, said. “The energy out near Interstate 81 is awesome and we are thrilled that we get to be part of it. This new facility will be an exciting place to purchase a pre-owned car and we look forward to serving the entire region.”

The new 15,000 square-foot facility will sell all makes and model vehicles, as well as feature a non-traditional buying experience for customers.

According to the release, the new dealership is set to open in the spring of 2018.

