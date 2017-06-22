ETSU names Martin Stiegwardt new director of tennis, head coach for men’s tennis

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – Thursday morning, ETSU Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Dr. Richard Sander announced former Auburn and LSU assistant coach Martin Stiegwardt has been named the Director of Tennis and the Men’s Tennis head coach for the Buccanneers.

Sander released the following statement on Thursday:

“Having one of the most successful tennis programs in the country, it was important to identify and recruit the next leader who could continue and build on our history of success. In talking with some very accomplished college coaches, it became clear to me that Martin Steigwardt was the right person to lead the ETSU Tennis program. Martin was an outstanding scholar-athlete in his playing days and quickly became a successful coach after graduation. He has worked for some of the best coaches in the history of college tennis.”

