Etowah Valley celebrates 50 years of mountain golf at the brickyard

Etowah, NC — The Battle of the Smokies returned after a one year hiatus. The great battle between media from Tennessee and North Carolina was held at the Etowah Valley golf and resort in Etowah, North Carolina.

A golf course that sprang from unique beginnings celebrates its 50th anniversary this summer.

Etowah Valley golf & resort, used to be a brick mining operation, but in 1967 under the ownership of Frank Todd and family

they developed a long and challenging 18-hole layout that was designed by architect Edmound Aults who crafted nine more holes in 1988.

“His original intention was that Etowah was to the premier golf course in all of North Carolina he designed it with 96 sand traps so we question that sometimes and our members and guest question that sometimes but we have extra large bent greens, championship layout 3 nines one is a flat course the south course, the west is a little bit hilly those are the original tracks and then back late in the 1980’s it was so popular they added a another 9 which is a little more mountainous.”

The biggest improvements people will notice this 50th summer involve course conditions, accommodations and guest service.

in 26 years at Etowah Valley they have seen a lot of repeat customers and they credit that to the convenience factor of having a stay-and-play facility with all the amenities.

“We actually hit 48 states that were visited by our stay and play groups the deal is they come drive their car, they park their car and they stay 3-5 days so it’s exciting because we have hotel accommondations, 3 restaurants, a couple of bars a smoke house restaurant they can drive their car too have fun but we like to cater to their complete needs.”

And just in case you were wondering the Tennessee team took home the trophy for the 2nd year in a row.

For information about tee times or stay-and-play packages, call the number you see on the bottom of your screen or go to http://www.etowahvalley.com.