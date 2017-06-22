Vols Sprinter Coleman Named Bowerman Finalist

NEW ORLEANS, Louisiana — Tennessee sprinter Christian Coleman was named as one of three finalists for The Bowerman Award the USTFCCCA announced on Thursday afternoon.

The Bowerman is awarded each year to the top male collegiate athlete and to the top female collegiate athlete in NCAA track & field and the finalists are decided by an 11-person Advisory Board. Voting for the award will include numerous entities, one of which is a fan vote. The fan voting will open today and run until June 30. The Bowerman Award will be presented at the USTFCCCA Convention, which will be held December 13-16 in Phoenix, Arizona.

Coleman was named the USTFCCCA National Outdoor Track Athlete of the Year. He also won the National Indoor Track Athlete of the Year and became just the second person to sweep the awards since the Bowerman was introduced in 2009. The other person to sweep the awards, Galen Rupp, also won the Bowerman in 2009.

The other two finalists for the Bowerman Award are Texas A&M’s Fred Kerley and Lindon Victor.

Coleman has had a fantastic season as he lifted the 100m and 200m national championships and set a collegiate record in the 100m in the prelims. The Atlanta native became the second person in NCAA history to win four sprint national championships as he added his two outdoor titles to his indoor sweep of the 60m and 200m National Championships. #VFL Justin Gatlin (2002) is the only other person to complete the double-double.

Coleman set the collegiate record in the 100m and the top time in world this year in the prelims as he raced across the line in 9.82 seconds. That mark made Coleman the fourth-fastest American ever and the ninth-fastest person in world history. He trails only Tyson Gay, Gatlin and Maurice Green in the U.S. record books.

Coleman followed that performance up by winning NCAA Championship in the 100m with a time of 10.04, while running into a wind that would not be considered legal if it was at his back. He had to come back 35 minutes later and run in the 200m dash final. Coleman posted a time of 20.25 despite running into a 3.1 m/s headwind.

At the NCAA East Prelims, Coleman notched the second-fastest 200m time in collegiate history with a mark of 19.85 seconds while running into a headwind. That is the second-fastest 200m in the world this year and defeated Gatlin’s school record of 19.86.

This year, Coleman has recorded times that place him in the top two on all four collegiate top-10 lists. He is first in the 100m and second in the 200m outdoors. During the indoor season, he tied the collegiate record in the 60m and ran the second-fastest 200m ever. He is the only person in track & field history to appear on all four collegiate sprinting top-10 lists and only Walter Dix even appears on three of those lists.

Coleman also won SEC Championships in both the 100m and 200m dashes by doing something no collegian has ever done. He tallied times of 9.97 seconds in the 100m and 19.98 seconds in the 200m to become the first person to run wind-legal marks under 10 seconds in the 100m and under 20 seconds in the 200m on the same day. Only eight people in world history have accomplished this feat, but Coleman is the youngest person and the only collegian.

This year there have been eight wind-legal times under 10 seconds in the NCAA, four of which have been recorded by Coleman. Two of those came at the NCAA East Prelims as part of a string of four consecutive races in which Coleman went under 10 seconds, only broken up by his 10.04 performance at the NCAA Championship, when he was running into nearly a five miles-per-hour wind.

Coleman will be one of 10 Vols competing at the USATF Championships, which start today in Sacramento, California.