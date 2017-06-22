Bristol, Va. leaders say NuLife Glass in breach of agreement after terminating employees, closing doors

BRISTOL, VA (WJHL) – Bristol, Va. city leaders confirmed to News Channel 11 Thursday afternoon that they believe NuLife Glass, VA., Inc. has terminated their employees at the city’s location and have closed their doors.

According to a news release from the City of Bristol, Va., officials said information they gathered Thursday afternoon said “it appears NuLife has terminated the small number of employees at its Bristol location. The City considers this action a breach of the Performance Agreement which will require the City to initiate legal proceedings against NuLife.”

NuLife Glass recycles old television components.

On Jan. 9, 2014, NuLife entered into the agreement with the Tobacco Commission and the City of Bristol, Va., which required NuLife to provide 46 jobs within the city, as well as a quarterly payroll of at least $421,245.

According to the release, the company was also required to locate or construct taxable assets within the city limits in the amount of $7,568,000.

Bristol leaders said the company had until Jan. 9 to meet those obligations.

From January to May of this year, city leaders continued to have discussion about the project with the Department of Environmental Quality, the Tobacco Commission and the Environmental Protection Agency.

On June 14, counsel for the city sent a certified letter to the company to request a meeting to assist NuLife in meeting its obligations to the city.

“It’s obvious NuLife received my letter dated June 14, 2017, and decided to come to Bristol without attempting to make amends with the city,” Randall C. Eads, counsel for the city, said. “NuLife has now left several people without jobs in our city. We intend to file suit against NuLife and attempt to recoup everything that is due to the city based upon the breach of the Performance Agreement.”

Bristol, Va. Mayor Bill Hartley said in the release that “the city has tried in good faith to work with NuLife Glass and will seek whatever remedies available to the City.”

