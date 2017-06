Jamarcus Chatman loved his visit to Tennessee for “Orange Carpet Day” last weekend.

In fact, the Vols impressed the defensive lineman from Rome High School in Georgia so much he backed off his verbal commitment to LSU the following day.

And in the days since, Chatman, a three-star prospect ranked No. 397 overall and No. 30 among defensive tackles in the 2018 class according to the 247Sports Composite, has been showing plenty of love for Tennessee on his Twitter account.