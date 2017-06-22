AMBER ALERT: Girl missing out of Smyth County, Virginia

The Virginia State Police and Virginia Missing Children Clearinghouse have issued an Amber Alert for a child in Smyth County.

They are looking for Kimberly Jane Long, a white, female, AGE 4 years old. She is around 3 feet tall and weighs approximately 38 pounds. She has hazel eyes with long blonde hair and was last seen wearing a black tank top and denim shorts.

She is believed to be in extreme danger and was last seen at View Drive, Smyth County Virginia.

She was likely abducted by Joel Dee Long, a white, male, 26 years old, standing 6 feet tall and weighing 180 pounds. He also has hazel eyes with short brown hair and was last seen wearing an orange shirt and denim jeans.

They may be traveling in a 1998 maroon Toyota Tacoma with the license VWA4004 on interstate 81 North towards Roanoke.