AMBER ALERT: Girl missing out of Smyth County, Virginia

By Published:

The Virginia State Police and Virginia Missing Children Clearinghouse have issued an Amber Alert for a child in Smyth County.

They are looking for Kimberly Jane Long, a white, female, AGE 4 years old. She is around 3 feet tall and weighs approximately 38 pounds. She has hazel eyes with long blonde hair and was last seen wearing a black tank top and denim shorts.

She is believed to be in extreme danger and was last seen at View Drive, Smyth County Virginia.

She was likely abducted by Joel Dee Long, a white, male, 26 years old, standing 6 feet tall and weighing 180 pounds. He also has hazel eyes with short brown hair and was last seen wearing an orange shirt and denim jeans.

They may be traveling in a 1998 maroon Toyota Tacoma with the license VWA4004 on interstate 81 North towards Roanoke.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s