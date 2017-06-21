Youth Sunday school teacher charged with child pornography makes first court appearance

By Published:

GREENEVILLE, TN (WJHL) – A youth Sunday School teacher in Mt. Carmel charged with child pornography was arraigned in federal court earlier this week.

Mark Adams made his first court appearance on Monday where he pleaded not guilty to all counts against him.

An indictment said Adams used the app “Kik” to knowingly persuade, induce, entice or coerce a child for sexual activity.

The indictment also says Adams asked for sexually explicit pictures from a minor.

His trial is scheduled to begin on August 16 and is expected to last two days.

He has a plea deadline of August 2.

