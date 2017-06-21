Waterfall project at The Falls recently scrapped

BRISTOL, VA (WJHL) – It was originally supposed to be the cornerstone of a retail development site in Bristol, Va., but the almost $1 million project was recently scrapped.

A waterfall that would have greeted visitors at the entrance of The Falls off of Exit 5 in Bristol, Va. was canceled.

Vice Mayor Archie Hubbard said when city leaders found out the annual upkeep would cost in the hundreds of thousands, city leaders decided to scrap the project.

Hubbard said now that they won’t be building a waterfall, they are looking at possibly using the money to landscape throughout the retail development and hopes there will be a final decision made in the next few months.

