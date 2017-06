(WJHL) – Today, Tennessee Governor Bill Haslam is signing two bills into law that aims to protect elderly citizens.

One of the bills gives direction and protection to banks reporting criminals who are financially exploiting senior citizens and increases the penalties for the crime.

State senators say WJHL’s 2013 Community Watchdog investigation is the reason for their continued focus on elder abuse.

