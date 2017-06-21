USPS contractor pleads guilty to stealing packages containing narcotics from VA patients

(WJHL) – A United States Postal Service contractor pleaded guilty Wednesday in federal court to stealing mail, specifically 33 packages containing narcotics that were meant for Veterans Affairs patients.

Bronson Cobble signed a plea agreement last week admitting to a scheme where he stole VA packages and took the medication inside them.

On Wednesday, a judge accepted that plea in federal court. The court released Cobble on a $20,000 bond.

He was set to be sentenced on Sept. 27.

