Tri-Cities Paralympic gold medalist Blake Leeper has been cleared to run

By Published:
Kingsport Paralympian Blake Leeper has 2016 Olympic goals he things could lead to criticism from other athletes within the Olympic community.

KINGSPORT — Tri-Cities paralympic gold medalist and world record holder Blake Leeper tells News Channel 11 he can now compete following a two-year suspension by the U.S. anti-doping agency.

The sprinter from Church Hill says he will compete against able-bodied athletes in the 400-meter race at the U.S. track and field outdoor championships Thursday in Sacramento, California.

If he finishes in the top 6 of that race, he will be part of team USA for this year’s track and field *world championships.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s