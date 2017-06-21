Tri-Cities Paralympic gold medalist Blake Leeper has been cleared to run

KINGSPORT — Tri-Cities paralympic gold medalist and world record holder Blake Leeper tells News Channel 11 he can now compete following a two-year suspension by the U.S. anti-doping agency.

The sprinter from Church Hill says he will compete against able-bodied athletes in the 400-meter race at the U.S. track and field outdoor championships Thursday in Sacramento, California.

If he finishes in the top 6 of that race, he will be part of team USA for this year’s track and field *world championships.