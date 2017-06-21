Town of Greeneville’s 4th of July celebration includes live music, dancing, outdoor movie

GREENEVILLE, TN (WJHL) – The fifth annual American Downtown 4th of July celebration will feature entertainment for all ages.

The Waste Industries Main Stage in the Big Spring area will showcase seven live musical acts, and the Sleep Solutions Kids Zone will include an outdoor movie – a new addition to the celebration.

American Downtown kicks off at 2 p.m. Tuesday, July 4, with a parade from Towne Square Shopping Center to Greeneville High School. The theme will be “Salute to Service, Honoring and Remembering” recognizing local emergency personnel, military members, veterans, and community volunteers.

For more information on entering the parade, please contact Amy Rose at Town Hall, 423-639-7105 or arose@greenevilletn.gov, or Joni Parker at 423-431-9786 or cjmmparker@gmail.com.

LIVE MUSIC

The first act to perform on the Waste Industries Main Stage at 2:50 p.m. will be Step Cousins, an American Downtown favorite. This group of hometown boys have performed country and Southern rock every year since the celebration began, Rose noted.

Following Step Cousins will be bluegrass artist Matt Hurd at 4 p.m. and Abel Brown Band at 5 p.m. Abel Brown features a great lineup of local artists Ashlee Blankenship, Jon Moore, John Brown, Kevin Wilder, and Josh Miller.

Returning to American Downtown this year is Broke-N-Busted, performing country, Southern rock and blues at 6 p.m. At 7 p.m., the crowd will want to get on their feet for upbeat tunes performed by Ivy Road.

A local group called P150:Six, a reference to Scripture from Psalm 150:6, will perform several genres of Christian and gospel music at 8 p.m. Closing out the Waste Industries Main Stage will be The Color 7 at 9 p.m. This local rock band plays covers and originals from all different styles and ranges.

OUTDOOR MOVIE

A hit family animated movie will be shown on a giant outdoor screen at 9 p.m.

“We are so thankful to our sponsor GreeneLawn Memory Gardens for offering to provide this great addition to our celebration this year,” Rose said. “We hope everyone will bring their chairs and blankets and join us for a great show.”

For more information about the movie, please visit http://www.facebook.com/TownofGreeneville.

Immediately following the movie, at approximately 10:30 p.m., a spectacular fireworks show will be launched from the hill behind Burley Stadium.

American Downtown also will feature several dance acts: liturgical dancer Tiffany Yonz at 3:45 p.m., Central Ballet School & Theatre at 4:45 and 5:45 p.m., and Praise Cloggers at 6 p.m.

DJ Robbie Britton will have the crowd dancing at various times throughout the day.

Also returning this year will be the Top Dog Hot Dog Eating Contest, sponsored by Tony Jones Termite & Pest Control.

More details are available at the “American Downtown 2017” event at http://www.facebook.com/TownofGreeneville or at http://www.greenevilletn.gov