Thousands of dollars awarded to help early child care providers in Southwest Virginia

By Published:

Abingdon, VA (WJHL) – The Virginia Early Childhood Foundation recently awarded a $250,000 grant to help private preschool and daycare facilities in the area.

The foundation awarded the money to the United Way of Southwest Virginia’s program Smart Beginnings.

The money will be used to provide training to employees of selected private child care and preschool providers in the City of Bristol, as well as Caroll, Russell, and Tazewell counties.

“It’s really important for us to really focus in on helping private providers who have a lack of resources, and so we’re really excited to be able to bring this opportunity in for the community,” said Uva Wright with the United Way of Southwest Virginia.

They will also use the grant money to purchase supplies and toys for the facilities.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s