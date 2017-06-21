Thousands of dollars awarded to help early child care providers in Southwest Virginia

Abingdon, VA (WJHL) – The Virginia Early Childhood Foundation recently awarded a $250,000 grant to help private preschool and daycare facilities in the area.

The foundation awarded the money to the United Way of Southwest Virginia’s program Smart Beginnings.

The money will be used to provide training to employees of selected private child care and preschool providers in the City of Bristol, as well as Caroll, Russell, and Tazewell counties.

“It’s really important for us to really focus in on helping private providers who have a lack of resources, and so we’re really excited to be able to bring this opportunity in for the community,” said Uva Wright with the United Way of Southwest Virginia.

They will also use the grant money to purchase supplies and toys for the facilities.