The Latest: No conclusion yet on US student’s cause of death

Otto Warmbier
FILE - In this March 16, 2016, file photo, American student Otto Warmbier, center, is escorted at the Supreme Court in Pyongyang, North Korea. Warmbier, whose parents say has been in a coma while serving a 15-year prison term in North Korea, was released and returned to the United States Tuesday, June 13, 2017, as the Trump administration revealed a rare exchange with the reclusive country. (AP Photo/Jon Chol Jin, File)

CINCINNATI (AP) — The Latest on the death of U.S. college student Otto Warmbier after months of detention in North Korea (all times local):

4:20 p.m.

A coroner hasn’t reached a conclusion about the cause of death for a 22-year-old American college student who died in Cincinnati less than a week after he was released from North Korea in a coma.

Hamilton County’s Dr. Lakshmi Sammarco’s (LAK’-schmee sam-MAHR’-kohz) office said Tuesday that only an external examination was performed on Otto Warmbier’s body, per his family’s request. It says his family objected to an autopsy.

The statement says the office has reviewed medical records and talked extensively with his treating physicians. There will be more interviews and records reviewed.

The University of Virginia student died Monday. He had been accused of trying to steal a propaganda banner in North Korea while visiting with a tour group and was sentenced to 15 years in prison with hard labor.

