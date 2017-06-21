State denies license to The Play Center day care; temporary stay ordered until hearing set

KINGSPORT, TN (WJHL) – The State of Tennessee denied a license to an area day care.

The Tennessee Department of Human Services cited repeated, unresolved violations by The Play Center on Revere Street in Kingsport.

Department of Human Services’ Public Information Officer Devin Stone told us some of the more serious violations for which The Play Center was cited included failure to maintain transportation logs and required insurance, failure to provide proper equipment, failure to maintain adequate child/adult ratios, failure to complete required forms and document proper staff training and failure to provide supervision during meal times.

The state told us The Play Center appealed the license denial to the child care board.

The state said the board upheld the Department of Human Services decision, but a court issued a temporary stay on the license denial until a hearing is set.

