Smith, Rays finally catch Hamilton in rundown, beat Reds 8-3

By MARK DIDTLER Associated Press

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) – Tampa Bay left fielder Mallex Smith rushed in to tag out speedy Billy Hamilton after a lengthy rundown, highlighting the Rays’ 8-3 win over the Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday. Hamilton stole his major league-leading 31st base in the fourth inning.

But he later got trapped when he thought about scoring from second base on a two-out grounder by Eugenio Suarez that shortstop Daniel Robertson bobbled. It took five throws to nab Hamilton between home and third, with six Rays lined up ready to take part in the rundown.

Smith dashed from the outfield and was stationed at third to take a throw and tag Hamilton. Smith also singled twice, extending his hitting streak to 12 games for Tampa Bay. The string has taken place since he was recalled from Triple-A Durham on June 9 to replace Gold Glove center fielder Kevin Kiermaier, out with a broken right hip.

