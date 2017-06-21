Rodgers Named to ABCA/Rawlings Gold Glove Team

Read Online | ABCA/Rawlings Gold Glove Teams

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee baseball’s Jordan Rodgers was named to the 2017 ABCA/Rawlings Division I Gold Glove Team on Wednesday as announced by the American Baseball Coaches Association and Rawlings Sporting Goods.

Rodgers earned the nod at third base after a stellar senior season for the Volunteers in which he was a rock at the hot corner, committing only four errors in 160 chances. He also racked up 117 assists on the year, good for second on the team.

The ABCA/Rawlings Gold Glove Awards are selected by ABCA coaches committees at each level: NCAA Divisions I, II and III, NAIA, NJCAA Divisions I, II and III, Pacific Association Division, and High School. To view the complete ABCA/Rawlings Gold Glove Teams, click HERE.

The Gold Glove honor is just the latest achievement for Rodgers over the past month after earning first-team All-SEC honors in late May before being the first Vol selected in the 2017 MLB Draft last week, going to the Atlanta Braves with the 170th overall pick in the sixth round.

Rodgers made the most of his senior season on Rocky Top by leading the team and posting career highs with a .322 batting average, 66 hits, 39 runs scored and nine home runs. The Bartlett, Tenn., native also led the team with 35 RBI on the year.