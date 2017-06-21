Prosecutors say ‘affluenza’ teen’s mother violated bond

By Published: Updated:
This Thursday, Jan. 7, 2016 photo provided by the Tarrant County, Texas jail, shows Tonya Couch. Couch, the mother of a fugitive teen who used an "affluenza" defense after a deadly drunken-driving case, faces a charge of helping her son evade capture. Couch, who was deported from Mexico last week, arrived on a flight from Los Angeles and was taken to Tarrant County jail in handcuffs and leg irons. (Tarrant County jail via AP)

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) – Prosecutors are asking a judge to revoke the bond posted by the mother of a Texas teenager who used an “affluenza” defense after he killed four people in a 2013 drunken-driving crash.

Tonya Couch has been free pending trial on charges of hindering apprehension of a felon and money laundering. She and her son Ethan fled to Mexico in 2015 after video surfaced apparently showing him at a party with alcohol – a probation violation.

FILE – In this Feb. 5, 2016 file photo provided by the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Department, Ethan Couch, 18, appears in a booking photo, in Fort Worth, Texas. Couch, who used an “affluenza” defense in a deadly drunken-driving wreck, will appear at a hearing Friday, Feb. 19, 2016, over whether to transfer his case to the adult system. Couch could face 120 days in jail as part of an adult sentence and if he violated his probation, up to 10 years for each of the four people killed in the 2013 wreck. (Tarrant County Sheriff’s Department via AP, File)

 

Now, prosecutors allege that Tonya Couch possessed or consumed alcoholic beverages in violation of her bond.

She tends bar in suburban Fort Worth.

At trial, a psychologist blamed “affluenza” – acting irresponsibly due to wealth – for Ethan Couch’s actions. He’s serving two years in jail as a condition of his 10 years’ probation.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s