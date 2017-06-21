HAMPTON — Professional MMA fighter Adam “Primetime” Townsend from Hampton announced Wednesday night on his facebook that he was quitting fighting.
Townsend was scheduled to fight in Russia over the weekend, but he couldn’t make the weight and the fight was scratched.
Townsend who finished 17-5 in his 6-year career said “he wanted to spend more time with his family.”
MMA fighter Adam “Primetime” Townsend quitting the octagon
HAMPTON — Professional MMA fighter Adam “Primetime” Townsend from Hampton announced Wednesday night on his facebook that he was quitting fighting.