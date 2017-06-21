MMA fighter Adam “Primetime” Townsend quitting the octagon

By Published:

HAMPTON —  Professional MMA fighter Adam “Primetime” Townsend from Hampton announced Wednesday night on his facebook that he was quitting fighting.
Townsend was scheduled to fight in Russia over the weekend, but he couldn’t make the weight and the fight was scratched.
Townsend who finished 17-5 in his 6-year career said “he wanted to spend more time with his family.”

