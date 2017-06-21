Knoxville-based company recalls select hummus products

KNOXVILLE, TN (WJHL) – House of Thaller is voluntarily recalling select packages of hummus. The Knoxville-based company says it is calling back 10-ounce packages of hummus with pine nut topping because of an ingredient from a supplier that had the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.

The products were distributed nationwide to various grocery retailers from April 18, 2017 to June 13, 2017 and in Canada on April 20, 2017.

The Food and Drug Administrations says so far no illnesses have been reported in relation to this product or recall.

The products come in clear, round plastic cups with a clear or colored plastic lid:

Fresh Foods Market Artisan Hummus, Pine Nuts – clear lid edge

Lantana White Bean Hummus with Pine Nut & Herb Topping – white or beige striped lid edge

Marketside Classic Hummus with Pine Nuts – solid black lid edge

House of Thaller says ingredient supplier HVF notified them of a recall involving its roasted pine nuts . House of Thaller says that no other brands or varieties are affected by this recall.

If you purchased any of the products contact House of Thaller Customer Service Center at 855-215-5142. For more details on the recall, click here.

