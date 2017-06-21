Judge denies motion to remove District Attorneys from Azotea case

CARTER COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – A judge has denied a motion to disqualify the district attorneys office from Eric Azotea’s case.

Azotea is charged with two counts of first degree murder out of Carter County after Amber Terrell and Art Gibson’s bodies were found dismembered and burned in a crawl space at Azotea’s home.

Wednesday’s hearing was a continuance from June 1, where the defense requested the District Attorney’s Office to be disqualified from this case.

There were several witnesses called to the stand, including District Attorneys Tony Clark and Dennis Brooks.

The defense claimed they were witnesses to this case because they were trying to get Azotea an attorney and claimed they were active participants in this case. But the judge denied that motion.

Clark says he’s glad his team was not recused from this case.

“We do that quite frequently and we’re called in at the interview stage. Were called in to issue search warrants before they’re served. That’s our job and in this case we were just doing our job,” Clark said.

Also in court there was a motion to suppress the defendant’s statement made on the day he was arrested. A ruling has not been made on that. It should be determined next month.

The trial for Eric Azotea is scheduled to begin on September 11.

