Johnson City driver arrested on multiple charges after calls from concerned citizens

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – A Johnson City driver is facing multiple charges after police responded to two different 911 calls on Wednesday afternoon from concerned citizens about what they called “an intoxicated driver on Interstate 26. ”

Police said one of the 911 callers followed the driver and gave directions to officers.

Officers said they were able to intercept the vehicle on East Oakland Avenue and Princeton Road, but the driver turned into Creekside Private Drive — a dead end road — and started running.

The driver, Keith McNabb, was arrested and charged with evading arrest by motor vehicle and a third offense of driving on a revoked license. He is currently being held in the Washington County Detention Center where he is being held on a $11,000 bond.

McNabb is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday at 1:30 p.m. at the Washington County Detention Center.