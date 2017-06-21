Johnson City Cardinals and WCQR hosts Faith, Family, and Fan Night

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL)

Hundreds of fans packed TVA Credit Union Ballpark for Faith, Family, and Fan night sponsored by WCQR.

Johnson City Cardinal players were on hand to sign autographs for fans, while kids enjoyed inflatables and ice cream.

The night concluded with a concert with Grayson Reed and Jason Gray.

The turnout is nothing new to the Cardinals organization, attendance at ball games have risen over the last few years.

General Manager Tyler Parsons says the growth in downtown Johnson City and the upgrades to the stadium have helped bring patrons to the park.

The Johnson City Cardinals will open the season Thursday at 7pm against the Bristol Pirates at TVA Credit Union Ballpark.

