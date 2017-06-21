JCPD: Man to face aggravated burglary charge

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – Johnson City Police Department officers arrested a man on a burglary charge Tuesday.

According to a JCPD news release, officers were called to a home on Lake Village Court around 7 p.m. Tuesday.

When they arrived they spoke with the victims who said that Ronnie A. Neal, 34, was trying to get into their home, and was using a plastic card to open the front door.

According to the release, one of the victims was able to grab the card from Neal as he pushed it through the door jam.

Neal then tried to leave the scene in his vehicle, but was stopped by officers.

Neal was arrested and charged with aggravated burglary, and was taken to the Washington County Detention Center.

He was being held on $20,000 bond pending his arraignment in Sessions Court.

