JCPD: Man to face aggravated assault, reckless endangerment charges

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – Johnson City Police Department officers arrested a man on assault and reckless endangerment charges following a call early Wednesday morning about shots fired in the 1900 block of Cherokee Road.

According to a JCPD news release, during the investigation John Whistine, 43, was identified as the suspect in the shooting.

Whistine was arrested and charged with aggravated assault and reckless endangerment.

He was taken to the Washington County Detention Center, where he was being held on $60,000 bond.

Whistine was scheduled to be arraigned in Sessions Court on Thursday at 1:30 p.m.

