JC Cardinals host fan night at ballpark; season opener Thursday against the Bristol Pirates

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – One day before the kick off of the Appalachian League season, the Johnson City Cardinals are hosting a “Faith, Family, and Fan Night” tonight at the TVA Credit Union ballpark.

The cost to attend tonight’s event is $1 and participants will be able to meet the 2017 Cardinals team, as well as get some autographs, play on inflatables, grab a bite to eat and more.

Gates open at 6 p.m.

After meeting with players, you can sit back and listen to a concert from Contemporary Christian singer and songwriter Jason Gray, which starts at 7 p.m.

The Cardinals will host the Bristol Pirates tomorrow night in the Appalachian League season opener.

