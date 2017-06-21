Inside the Tennessee Whiskey Trail

KNOXVILLE (WATE)— There’s a new statewide tour that has one focus — whiskey.

The Tennessee Whiskey Trail Tour was officially announced this week by the Tennessee Distiller’s Guild. The 29-distillary tour spans the entire state highlighting big and small distilleries and everything in between.

“Everyone from small to large, we’ve all got a seat at the table. Which is really cool because when you go into the guild meeting, no member sort of has a bigger voice than the other,” said Ryan Dickenson, Distiller at Knox Whiskey Works.

Knoxville has two stops as part of the East Tennessee leg of the tour: Knox Whiskey Works and PostModern Distilling. Both are located on West Jackson Avenue in Old City.

“Tennessee has a really rich whiskey tradition here, so why not take advantage of that? Market it to tourists to have people come from across the country, and the world, to check out our world class distilleries,” said Dickenson.

Tennessee’s whiskey trail is modeled after the Kentucky Bourbon Trail. According to their website, the Kentucky Bourbon Trail has had 2.5 million visitors in the last five years. Dickenson says Tennessee distillers hope to achieve the same level of success.

“It’s similar to the Kentucky Bourbon Trail. A lot of people have done the bourbon trail. If we’ve had an inkling of success that they’ve had, we’re really going to be happy with it.” said Dickenson.

Visitors can get a Tennessee Whiskey Trail Passport by:

Filling out a request form online

Picking up a copy from a participating distillery

Download the app (Download link: iOS | Android)

The trail’s launch includes three statewide celebrations:

June 26, Little Brick Theatre at the Factory, Franklin, Tennessee

Nov 3-4, Tennessee Distillers Guild’s annual Grains and Grits Festival in Townsend

May 2018, Memphis

There is no timeline to complete the trail — visitors can finish at their own pace. There is a suggested 10 day itinerary online for suggestions of other destinations to visit during the tour.