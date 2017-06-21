Hummus sold at Walmart recalled for possible listeria contamination

(WKBN) – Hummus products sold at Walmart and Giant Eagle are being recalled for possible listeria contamination.
House of Thaller, a Tennessee-based company, is voluntarily recalling its 10-ounce packages of Hummus with Pine Nut Topping.
The company said a supplier notified them that one of their ingredients could be contaminated.
These products were distributed nationwide through various grocery retailers from April 18, 2017 to June 13, 2017, and in Canada on April 20, 2017.
No illnesses have been reported.
The products come in 10-ounce, clear, round plastic cups with a clear or colored plastic lid: (UPC codes and Use By dates)
- Fresh Foods Market Artisan Hummus, Pine Nuts – clear lid edge
- Lantana White Bean Hummus with Pine Nut & Herb Topping – white or beige striped lid edge
- Marketside Classic Hummus with Pine Nuts – solid black lid edge
Hummus recall
Hummus recall x
