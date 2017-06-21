Greene Co. deputies searching for vehicle used in mower thefts

GREENE COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – Greene County Sheriff’s Office deputies looking for a vehicle believed to have been used in the theft of riding commercial type mowers.

According to the release, the mower thefts happened as early as Wednesday afternoon, and deputies said the car pictured is unique in that it has a trailer hitch on the back bumper.

Deputies said a man was seen operating the vehicle.

Anyone who has seen this vehicle is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 798-1800.

