Forecasted rain forces change in weekend Relay for Life

Elizabethton, TN (WJHL) — The approaching rain from Tropical Storm Cindy forced a change of plans for a weekend event in Elizabethton.

The American Cancer Society Relay for Life in Elizabethton and Carter still will be held Friday night and overnight into Saturday.

But because of the threat of rain and thunderstorms, organizers decided to move the event from the Elizabethton High School track to the Tennessee Center for Applied Technology. That’s on Highway 91 near the Elizabethton airport.

The event will take place from 6 pm Friday through 6 am Saturday.

Relay for Life is a main fundraiser for the American Cancer Society.

Click HERE for the event’s Facebook page.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.