E&H hires Christine Johnston as Head Men’s & Women’s Tennis Coach

EMORY, Va. – The Emory & Henry College Department of Athletics and Interim Director of Athletics Anne Crutchfield are pleased to announce the hiring of Christine Johnston as Head Men’s & Women’s Tennis Coach.

Christine has a great passion and enthusiasm for the sport of tennis,” commented Crutchfield. “The achievement she has enjoyed as an assistant during the past six years at Furman proves that she has the skill and work ethic to restore our programs to their previous successes.”

Johnston comes to E&H after spending the last six years on the staff of Furman University, serving as the Associate Head Women’s Tennis Coach during the 2016-17 season. While at the Greenville, South Carolina school, Johnston helped the Paladins to back-to-back Southern Conference regular season championships (2016, 2017) and a SoCon Tournament Championship and NCAA Division I Tournament berth this past spring.

She has also coached 25 All-SoCon players, three SoCon Players of the Year and three of SoCon Freshmen of the Year. The Paladins swept both sets major awards in three of the past four seasons.

“I am honored and excited to be named the next Head Men’s & Women’s Tennis Coach at Emory & Henry,” commented Johnston. “I look forward to leading this program to success in the classroom, on the courts and in the community. I am grateful for the opportunity I have been given to become a part of the E&H family.”

A native of Columbus, Ohio, Johnston played intercollegiate tennis at the University of Kentucky from 2007-10, leading the Wildcats to a trio of NCAA Division I Tournaments (2007, 2008, 2009). She was also a two-time All-Southeastern Conference selection for her accomplishments in singles.

Johnston was honored with the ITA’s Cissie Leary Award for Sportsmanship and was named to the SEC Community Service team her senior year. She and doubles partner Carolina Escamilla concluded the 2008 season ranked 30th nationally and were ranked as high as No. 16 during the 2009 campaign. Johnston was named to the SEC Academic Honor Roll in 2007, 2008, and 2009.

Prior to joining the Furman staff, Johnston was a volunteer assistant coach at Kentucky for the 2010-11 season. She earned her bachelor’s degree in integrated strategic communications from UK in 2010.

—E&H—

Emory & Henry Men’s Soccer Releases 2017 Match Schedule

EMORY, Va. – The Emory & Henry College Men’s Soccer Team and Head Coach Robert Richardson have released the schedule for the upcoming 2017 campaign. The squad will play a 19-match schedule, mixing seven home and 12 away contests.

The Wasps will kick off the season on Friday, September 1 when they travel to face the Nittany Lions of Penn State University-Mont Alto. E&H remains in the Keystone State on Saturday, September 2 for a match against the University of Valley Forge.

Three more away matches make up the opening quarter of the season for Emory & Henry as it will travel to Morristown, New Jersey on Friday, September 8 for a date with the College of Saint Elizabeth.

After visiting Ferrum College on Saturday, September 9 and Bridgewater College for a non-conference match on Wednesday, September 13, the Wasps will host four matches over the Friday, September 15-Saturday, September 16 weekend. On Friday, E&H will play Southern Virginia University at 5:00 p.m., while Bridgewater will face Anderson (Ind.) University. Saturday’s action will pit the Wasps against Anderson at 5:00 p.m., with Bridgewater and SVU following.

Saturday, September 23 will see Emory & Henry step into Old Dominion Athletic Conference play with a home contest against Virginia Wesleyan University at 3:00 p.m.

A four-match road trip awaits the Wasps over the final week of September and first week of October. Highlighting the span are league fixtures against Shenandoah University (Sat., Sept. 30) and Eastern Mennonite University (Tues., Oct. 3).

E&H returns home for a pair of ODAC matches against Randolph-Macon College (3:00 p.m.) and Guilford College (6:30 p.m.) on Saturday, October 7 and Wednesday, October 7, respectively.

A visit to Randolph College on Saturday, October 14 sets up the Wasps’ final non-conference contest of the year against Hiwassee College (Mon., Oct. 16 – 5:30 p.m.).

After a trip to Washington and Lee University on Wednesday, October 18, Emory & Henry will host Hampden-Sydney College on Saturday, October 21 Fred Selfe Stadium (Homecoming Night) at 6:00 p.m. The match will also serve as Senior Day for the Wasps.

E&H’s final regular-season match will be at Roanoke College on Tuesday, October 24.

The 2017 ODAC Men’s Soccer Tournament will be played between Saturday, October 28 and Sunday, November 5. The new Saturday-Saturday-Sunday format was implemented for this season to better resemble the NCAA Division III postseason.