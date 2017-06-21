Bucs Desonta Bradford with an amazing dunk in the Rocky Top League

KNOXVILLE — The Knoxville Rocky Top League got underway Wednesday night with a strong presence from the ETSU Buccaneers and Tennessee Vols.

The Vols Admiral Schoefield puts the ball on the floor and drives right down the lane for the lay-in.

However the highlight of the night came from the Bucs Desonta Bradford who came up with the steal and then goes down to the other end for the windmill slam dunk. (take another look) The Bucs Bradford bringing the crowd to it’s feet with that dunk.

