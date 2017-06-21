Bucs Desonta Bradford with an amazing dunk in the Rocky Top League

By Published:
ETSU guard Desonta Bradford finishes a 1st Half dunk at Chattanooga in a 94-84 loss, Saturday, January 16, 2016

KNOXVILLE — The Knoxville Rocky Top League got underway Wednesday night with a strong presence from the ETSU Buccaneers and Tennessee Vols.
The Vols Admiral Schoefield puts the ball on the floor and drives right down the lane for the lay-in.
However the highlight of the night came from the Bucs Desonta Bradford who came up with the steal and then goes down to the other end for the windmill slam dunk. (take another look) The Bucs Bradford bringing the crowd to it’s feet with that dunk.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s