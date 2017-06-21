Britax recalls 207,000 car seats

(WCMH) – Britax is recalling around 207,000 car seats due to chest clips that can break and pose a choking hazard.

The recall affects several models of B-Safe 35, B-Safe 35 Elite and BOB B-Safe 35 infant car seats manufactured between November 1, 2015 and May 31, 2017.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the center tab of the chest clip could break, posing a choking hazard to infants.

The NHTSA has received two complaints of the clips failing since the beginning of June. No injuries have been reported.

Britax will provide a replacement clip to owners of affected seats free of charge.

Registered owners of affected products will receive a replacement clip automatically. If you haven’t registered your car seat, visit the recall page to see if your car seat is affected.

Owners of Britax car seats can contact Britax at 1-833-474-7016 or you can contact them online by clicking here.

Click here to see if your product has been affected by the recall.