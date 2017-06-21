Bigger prizes offered for Greeneville’s 4th of July Hot Dog Eating Contest

GREENEVILLE, TN – The stakes are higher in this year’s Top Dog Hot Dog Eating Contest on July 4.

Two monetary prizes totaling $200 will be presented, thanks to a new sponsor, Tony Jones Termite & Pest Control.

The contest will be held at 7:30 p.m. at the Big Spring as part of the 5th annual American Downtown 4th of July celebration.

“This is the second year of our hot dog eating contest, and last year’s was a big hit,” said Amy Rose, organizer of the celebration. “We are extremely thankful to Tony Jones Termite & Pest Control for offering to sponsor this year’s contest and for the support of John Price, owner of the Top Dog Hot Dog Stand.”

First prize is $150, and second prize is $50.

To enter and obtain the official rules, please visit the Top Dog Hot Dog Stand at the corner of Summer and Irish streets or call (423) 620-8340.

Entry fee is $10, and deadline to enter is July 1. Competitors must be 18 years or older.

In addition to the Hot Dog Eating Contest, American Downtown kicks off with a Main Street parade at 2 p.m.; includes live music, dancing, a kids zone, outdoor movie food vendors; and ends with a huge fireworks show at Greeneville High School.

Admission to American Downtown is free.

More details are available at the “American Downtown 2017” event at http://www.facebook.com/TownofGreeneville, or at http://www.greenevilletn.gov.