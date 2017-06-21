Big Orange Caravan Rolls into the Tri-Cities July 11

Tennessee Athletics, in partnership with the UT Knoxville Office of Alumni Affairs and the Office of Undergraduate Admissions, announced details Wednesday regarding next month’s Big Orange Caravan event in the Tri-Cities.

The Kingsport Farmers Market (308 Clinchfield St, Kingsport, TN 37660) will serve as the host site on Tuesday, July 11 from 5-7 p.m. ET.

UTAD representatives confirmed to attend the Tri-Cities Big Orange Caravan stop are Vice Chancellor/Director of Athletics John Currie, head football coach Butch Jones and “The Voice of the Vols,” Bob Kesling. Additional coaches and VFLs may be added to that roster in the coming days; updates will be posted via @Vol_Sports on Twitter.

Family-friendly activities at each Big Orange Caravan event include music, a prize wheel, a photo booth with a Neyland Stadium backdrop, cornhole, a social media station, free popcorn, face painting and more. Combined attendance at this summer’s first two caravan stops–Chattanooga and Memphis–approached 2,000.

Food and beverages will be available for purchase from local vendors/food trucks.

Admission is $5 per person in advance–online registration is encouraged via BigOrangeCaravan.com–and $10 at the door. Children 12 and under receive complimentary admission. Online registration will close three days prior to the event.

All proceeds from admission will be split evenly between the Sullivan County Alumni Chapter’s Scholarship Fund and the Washington County Alumni Chapter’s Scholarship Fund and will benefit local students who will be attending UT Knoxville. This donation is non-refundable.

Representatives from the Office of Undergraduate Admissions will be present at the caravan to celebrate new incoming Vols and share information with families who have students with an interest in attending UT.