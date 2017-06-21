Belgian PM: station attack could have been worse

BRUSSELS (AP) — The Latest on explosion at Brussels Central Station:

Belgian Prime Minister Charles Michel says that the shooting of a suspect at the Brussels Central train station “could have been potentially very dangerous.”

He said there were more explosives that the suspect carried into the station than the small detonation that alerted the patrolling military to the man before they killed him.

Michel said more security measures would be put in place for large public events like the Coldplay concert at the King Baudouin stadium later Wednesday.