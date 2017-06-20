WCSO deputies charge Kingsport man in Heavy Machines Inc. break-in

WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a Kingsport man last week on burglary and theft charges stemming from an investigation into a break-in at an industrial equipment supply company in Gray back in February.

According to a WCSO news release, Heavy Machines Inc., located on Bob Jobe Road, was found ransacked and employees said a company computer had been taken from the office.

On June 15, investigators developed Victor Joseph Wynne, 49, as a suspect in the case after his fingerprints were found on a piece of broken window glass at the scene.

Wynne was arrested last Wednesday on charges of burglary and theft of property over $1,000.

He was taken to the Washington County Detention Center, where he was being held on $15,000 bon.

Wynne was scheduled to appear in Sessions Court Tuesday at 9 a.m.

According to the release, the investigation is ongoing and more charges are pending.

