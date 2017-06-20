Washington County BOE approves $25.3M price cap for construction of new school

WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – The Washington County Board of Education approved a cap on the price tag for construction of a new school.

Board members unanimously approved the guaranteed maximum price of $25.3 million dollars for construction of the new K-8 school in Boones Creek.

The total cost of the project is $28 million.

The county will cover the remaining balance of $2.7 million for grading the property at the corner of Boones Creek Road and Highlands Church Road.

The Washington County Commission must now approve the cost. Commissioners are set to meet Monday at 6 p.m. to discuss it, as well as next year’s school budget.

County leaders are hoping to break ground on the new school next month.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.