Trump says China North Korea pressure hasn’t worked

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump says that he appreciates China’s efforts to exert pressure on North Korea, but “it has not worked out.”

Trump tweeted Tuesday, “While I greatly appreciate the efforts of President Xi & China to help with North Korea, it has not worked out. At least I know China tried!”

His tweet comes a day after learning that Otto Warmbier, an American student who was returned from North Korea to the U.S. in a coma last week, had died.

Trump said Tuesday that it was a “total disgrace” what happened to Warmbier, but doctors and the administration haven’t offered an explanation for the student’s condition preceding his death.

Trump has called repeatedly on China to help exert pressure on North Korea, particularly with regard to its nuclear ambitions.