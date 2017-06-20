TRAFFIC ALERT: Fort Robinson Dr. sewer work will impact Kingsport drivers on June 21

KINGSPORT, TN (WJHL) – Those who normally travel a major thoroughfare in Kingsport are asked to make some adjustment in their routine on Wednesday.

Kingsport city crews will make sewer line repairs along Fort Robinson Drive. The work is expected to start at 8:00 a.m. and will last until 5:00 pm.

That means Fort Robinson Drive will be closed to thru traffic between Bridge Street and Bent Street (just east of the railroad bridge).

Drivers can take the Union Street-Stone Drive-Fairview Avenue detour route or the Netherland Inn Road-Lilac Street detour route until these repairs have been completed.

Fort Robinson Drive will only be accessible up to the work zone which will take place between Union Street and Bridge Street, and from the east between Center Street and Bent Street.