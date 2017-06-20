Sen. Bob Corker of TN says US should consider North Korea travel ban

WASHINGTON (AP) – Sen. Bob Corker of Tennessee says the U.S. government should consider banning Americans from visiting North Korea.

He tells The Associated Press that “It puts us in a really precarious situation when Americans are detained” in North Korea.

Corker is the Republican chairman of the Foreign Relations Committee.

Otto Warmbier, a 22-year-old American college student, died Monday just days after North Korea released him from detention in a coma. He had arrived in Ohio on June 13 after being held for more than 17 months.

Warmbier was accused of trying to steal a propaganda banner while visiting with a tour group and was convicted of subversion.

Corker says the U.S. should think about a North Korea travel ban because “trumped-up charges like this can continue to happen.”