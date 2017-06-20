Organizers of 2017 Blue Plum said festival was major success; still owe money to last year’s vendors

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – Organizers of the Blue Plum Festival said Tuesday that the event earlier this month in Johnson City was a major success.

After last year’s festival, Blue Plum returned to its roots as a free family festival in Founder’s Park.

As the weekend weather held up and the crowds returned, several sponsors stepped up with donations to cover unpaid debts from the previous year.

But, Blue Plum organizers said they still owe money to vendors from the 2016 festival who never got paid.

On Tuesday, organizers said they’ve been able to pay more than 75 percent of their debts.

We tried to find out exactly how much money is still owed from last year, but organizers didn’t confirm that amount.

