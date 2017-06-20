Mike Mains to return to Elizabethton as Parks & Rec director

Elizabethton, TN (WJHL) — For Mike Mains, there’s apparently no place like home.

In early June, Mains left his job as Elizabethton’s Director of Parks and Recreation for a job as the assistant Parks and Recreation Director in Johnson City. But Tuesday, City Manager Jerome Kitchens said Mains was returning to his job in Elizabethton.

Kitchens told News Channel 11 Mains had decided the job in Elizabethton was “a better fit.” Mains worked for the city for 18 years.

His return to the Parks and Recreation department takes effect immediately, Kitchens said.

Mains also was the General Manager of the Elizabethton Twins, a team with an uncertain future in Elizabethton as the Minnesota Twins continues to decide whether to keep a team in the city after this Appalachian League baseball season.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.