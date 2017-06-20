Man found with gunshot wound in chest in Kingsport, says police

KINGSPORT, TN (WJHL) – Police in Kingsport are investigating a shooting after a man was found in the 1900 block of Bloomingdale Road with a gunshot wound to the chest.

Police received a 911 call about the shooting around 2:12 a.m on Tuesday.

Police arrived to find the 34-year-old victim with a wound to his chest. Witnesses told police, there was a fight in the yard between the victim and the suspect. During the fight, the suspect shot the victim. The victim allegedly told police, the suspect left the area with a woman.

The victim is being treated at an area hospital.

The suspect and the woman have not been seen since. Investigators are working to obtain warrants, said Captain Andy Seabolt with the Kingsport Police Department.

News Channel 11 is following this story. We’ll post more details as they become available.